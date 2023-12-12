Construction starts on LNG dual-fuel 16,000 TEU MSC containership

December 12, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Tianjin Base of Dalian Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has started construction on the new LNG dual-fuel 16,000 TEU containership ordered by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Dalian Shipbuilding

The steel-cutting ceremony was held on November 20, 2023.

The newbuild is currently the largest boxship being built in North China and the third LNG-fueled containership being constructed by Dalian this year, according to the shipbuilder.

Capable of accommodating more than 16,200 standard containers, the ship will feature a length of 366 meters, a width of 51 meters and a molded depth of 30.2 meters.

The Liberia-flagged ship is equipped with a WinGD two-stroke dual-fuel main engine and the iCER diesel green energy-saving system. Together with the auxiliary generator set and auxiliary boiler, it is equipped with a dual-fuel supply system, which can burn low-sulfur fuel and LNG fuel to meet sulfur oxide emission requirements.

What is more, the 168,000 dwt containership is fitted with energy-saving equipment such as a ballast water treatment system, an air lubrication system and an energy-saving guide wheel in front of the propeller to maximize energy efficiency and economy.

The yet-to-be-named containership belongs to a series of six identical 16,000 TEU vessels currently being built at Dalian for MSC, data provided by VesselsValue shows. Earlier this year, Dalian Shipbuilding handed over the two 16,000 TEU vessels, MSC Vivienne and the MSC Chiyo, to MSC.

In April 2023, Dalian started construction on another 16,000 TEU MSC boxship which will be also powered by LNG.