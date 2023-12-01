Corvus Energy appoints new CEO

December 1, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Board of Norway-based energy storage company Corvus Energy has appointed Fredrik Witte as the new CEO, starting January 1st, 2024. Witte joins from his position as the Managing Director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition.

“Corvus Energy is entering an important phase where the company will continue to build on a strong foundation and maintain its position as the market leader in a rapidly growing market. We are therefore very pleased that Fredrik has accepted to become the company’s new CEO. Fredrik brings extensive strategic and financial experience from companies in growth, something the Board believes is an excellent fit to lead Corvus Energy forward,” Chairman of the Board, Mikael Mäkinen, said.

Fredrik Witte lives in Bergen, Norway and has extensive international experience in leading growth companies. For the past eight years, he has been the Managing Director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition’s operations in Norway, Scotland, and Canada, where he leads 450 employees. Witte has also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Rieber & Søn ASA in Bergen and has experience with Tomra Systems and DNB. He is excited to get started and to get to know the company better.

“Corvus is a unique global company. It is motivating to become part of a company that plays a key role in making the global maritime industry emission-free. I am therefore humbled to have been given the responsibility of leading the company and building upon a strong market position. First and foremost, I am looking forward to getting to know the business and the employees worldwide, where we together will continue to develop the company,” says the incoming CEO of Corvus Energy, Fredrik Witte.

Until Fredrik Witte starts January 1st, 2024, CFO Mette Rokne Hanestad will serve as the Interim CEO.

Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of energy storage and fuel cell systems, suitable for almost every vessel type, providing power systems in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems and Hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems.

The Norway-based energy storage company has supplied batteries for the world’s first electric-powered tanker. The newbuild, named Asahi, is owned by Japanese shipping firm Asahi Tanker.

In addition, earlier this year, Corvus Energy launched its new hydrogen fuel cell system as the result of the H2NOR research project.

The H2NOR project kicked off in 2021 and was initiated by Corvus Energy, Toyota and other partners to fast-track the development and production of sustainable and scalable maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems.

The resulting product of this two-year development – the Corvus Pelican Fuel Cell system – was launched at the Nor-Shipping exhibition in Norway earlier this week.