COSCO Shipping’s electric containership hits the water

August 1, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Chinese shipping company COSCO Shipping Development reached a significant milestone on July 26 with the launch of its 700 TEU electric container ship (N997) at the COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry in Yangzhou.

Image credit: Cosco Shipping Development

The vessel, powered by portable container-sized batteries, is a 10,000-DWT specific route river/coastal vessel with a length of 119.8 meters, a molded beam of 23.6 meters, and a designed draft of 5.5 meters.

Notably, the ship features two 900kW main propulsion motors, which the company claims to be the most prominent electric container ship in the world. In comparison to conventional fuel ships of similar size, the 700TEU electric container ship can reportedly reduce carbon emissions by approximately 32 tons per 24 hours.

In terms of safety and efficiency, the vessel is equipped with an intelligent ship platform system and a situational awareness system, intended to enhance the level of intelligence and safety during its operations.

The construction of the vessel was launched in May this year.

The achievement marks a remarkable breakthrough in the integration of pure battery-powered vessels within the inland river sector.

COSCO Shipping Development has pledged to remain at the forefront of revolutionizing domestic inland and coastal waters with the widespread adoption of electric ships. Through this initiative, the company aims to offer green and zero-carbon shipping solutions, furthering the cause of environmental protection and sustainable transportation.

The company, together with COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, has taken a leading role in establishing the China Electric Ship Innovation Alliance. As prominent players in China’s shipping industry, these two heavyweight companies have joined forces to promote and drive innovation in the field of electric ships.

The China Electric Ship Innovation Alliance boasts an impressive roster of over 80 founding members, encompassing a diverse array of industries crucial to the advancement of electric ship technology. Among these members are experts and companies specializing in electric-powered propulsion, vessel design and construction, port and terminal operation, science institutions, electric-power battery suppliers, and industry investment and financing.