CSSC Chengxi inks deal with Singfar for tanker quartet

September 4, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

CSSC Chengxi Shipyard has signed a contract with Zhi Zhan Pte Ltd. of Singfar Holdings Pte, a distinguished Singaporean shipowner, for the construction of four 50,000-ton product tankers.

Image credit CSSC Chengxi Shipyard

This collaborative endeavor marks a significant milestone in CSSC Chengxi Shipyard’s journey, which has secured over 30 new shipbuilding projects so far.

The green and intelligent 50,000-ton product oil tankers are capable of simultaneously carrying seven different types of cargo. The vessel design is compliant with the Tier III emission requirements set by the International Maritime Organization and EEX Phase III.

The price of the contract has not been disclosed, with the newbuilds set for delivery in 2026.

The latest contracts secured by the yard include a major deal from Japanese shipowner Kumiai Senpaku involving a total of eleven ships. The deal comprises ten 84.500 dwt multipurpose cargo ships and one 17,000 dwt asphalt carrier.

In July 2023, the shipbuilder secured an order for the construction of two 82,600-ton bulk carriers from Huaxia Financial Leasing.