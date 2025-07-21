Wavepiston's wave energy technology in water surrounded by fish
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Danish firm brings in BlueNewables for wave energy project permitting support

Danish firm brings in BlueNewables for wave energy project permitting support

Business Developments & Projects
July 21, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Danish wave energy firm Wavepiston has signed a collaboration agreement with a Spanish engineering consultancy supporting the marine energy sector, BlueNewables, to support its wave energy project off Gran Canaria, Spain.

Source: Wavepiston (Illustration purposes)

BlueNewables, an engineering consultancy focused on innovation in the blue economy, will assist in securing site permissions and permits for the deployment.

According to Wavepiston, the work is planned to commence in September.

“BlueNewables is an experienced engineering consultancy at the cutting edge of the innovation within the blue economy. They will support Wavepiston in the process of achieving site permissions and permits. The work is planned to commence in September,” the company said.

In June, BlueNewables reached several development milestones in its PV-BOS floating solar project, progressing toward offshore deployment.

Related Article

Back in June 2024, Wavepiston finished another round of installation of a full-scale energy collector on the Wavepiston string off the coast of Gran Canaria, Spain.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles