Illustration/Wavepiston's wave energy technology (Courtesy of Wavepiston)
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Wavepiston appoints new board member

Wavepiston appoints new board member

Outlook & Strategy
July 22, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Danish wave energy firm Wavepiston has named Jan Otto Ooms as its newest board member following its annual general meeting on June 20, 2025. 

Illustration/Wavepiston's wave energy technology (Courtesy of Wavepiston)

Jan Otto, founder of Connect the Drops, recently invested in Wavepiston and brings experience in scaling businesses and the water sector.

Wavepiston secured a €900,000 investment from two professional investors through The Blue Line, a Dutch joint venture (JV) company. The Blue Line is backed by Connect the Drops, a Dutch investment fund focused on the water sector, and Unknown Group, a venture capital firm investing in the energy transition.

Related Article

“We welcome Jan Otto on the board and his experience in scaling a business and the water sector,” said Wavepiston.

Wavepiston also presented its management and financial reports at the annual general meeting, confirming continued strong shareholder support.

The company recently signed a collaboration agreement with a Spanish engineering consultancy supporting the marine energy sector, BlueNewables, to support its wave energy project off Gran Canaria, Spain.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles