Deck Maritime
With the energy transition well underway not only in the energy production area, but in almost all other industries, the shipping sector also needs to be looking at what fuels will be used to power the ships in the near future.
Naval Architect Harry Linskens from Deck Maritime has discussed efficient and future-proof cargo ships from the perspective of his company, which is exploring and determining how to maximise energy flexibility while also minimising energy requirements.
