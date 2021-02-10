Deep-water Angola survey work for Magseis Fairfield

February 10, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Magseis Fairfield has won a contract for a deep-water ocean bottom node baseline 3D survey offshore Angola for an undisclosed energy major.

According to the Oslo-listed company, the project should start in Q2 2021 and run for approximately three months.

“Our ocean bottom node technology has delivered high quality and cost-effective data to clients worldwide, and we are glad to bring onboard yet another major international energy company to our customer list.

“This contract also represents a meaningful addition to the company’s 2021 backlog,” says CEO Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield.

Seabed seismic player also recently won a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) monitor survey in the Norwegian North Sea for an undisclosed E&P company.

The survey should commence late in the first quarter 2021 and last for approximately 1 month.

Furthermore, Magseis Fairfield wrapped up the first ever deep–water OBN survey acquired in Mexico in January this year.