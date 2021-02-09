DeepOcean and Fugro charter Østensjø ships

February 9, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian firm Østensjø Rederi has secured new contracts for three offshore construction vessels.

Namely, Østensjø Rederi and subsea services player DeepOcean have agreed new contracts for Edda Fauna and Edda Flora.

The new contracts will commence in Q1 2021 and will secure firm utiliSation until end 2022.

DeepOcean will take delivery of the vessels; both with a fully integrated state-of-the-art hybrid battery system installed, for a significant reduction in fuel and emission. This environmentally friendly solution secured essential support from ENOVA.

The company has also agreed on a contract extension with Fugro for Edda Sun. The contract secures firm utilisation until Q4 2021. Edda Sun has on a bareboat charter contract to Østensjø Rederi since 2017.

Østensjø said that, along with many other shipping companies, it took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company experienced a huge impact on the offshore market and parts of the tugboat market.

Østensjø CEO, Kenneth Walland, stated:

“Just as we were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and expected to have a positive summer market, Covid-19 hit us, turning our lives upside down. I am however proud of the fact that we have been able to work our way through a very difficult time without any temporary- or permanent layoffs of personnel.

“Covid-19 is still very much part of our everyday life and continues to challenge Østensjø and other maritime service providers, but we are prepared to meet challenges head-on and continue to create business for our company.”

The company currently has its entire fleet of 31 vessels in operation.