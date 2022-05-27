DeepOcean extends charter of hybrid-powered Østensjø Rederi vessel

May 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean has signed a contract extension with Østensjø Rederi for the hybrid-powered construction vessel Edda Freya.

Designed by Salt Ship Design and built by Kleven Verft in Ulsteinvik, Norway, Edda Freya is suited for cable laying operations, offshore construction, as well as advanced maintenance and repair operations.

The 150-meter long vessel is one of three Østensjø Rederi vessels on contract with DeepOcean.

The new contract will begin on 1 January 2023 and is for a fixed duration of two years with options for further extensions.

“We are pleased that we have come to an agreement with DeepOcean for Edda Freya, a vessel that was designed together with and has been on contract with DeepOcean since delivery in 2016. We are satisfied with the terms and our long and solid relationship with DeepOcean,” said Kristian Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi.

To remind, Østensjø Rederi and DeepOcean agreed on new contracts for offshore construction vessels Edda Fauna and Edda Flora in February last year.

The contracts are in force until the end of this year.

