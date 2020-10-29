DEKC Maritime
With the energy transition well underway not only in the energy production area, but in almost all other industries, the shipping sector also needs to be looking at what fuels will be used to power the ships in the near future.
Naval Architect Harry Linskens from DEKC Maritime has discussed efficient and future-proof cargo ships from the perspective of his company, which is exploring and determining how to maximise energy flexibility while also minimising energy requirements.
Find out more about DEKC Maritime on their page in Offshore Energy’s exhibitor’s list:
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
- video
Marine Goes Green: Why investing in green technologies matters?
Green technologies in the shipping industry are thriving. The maritime industry has a long tradition...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 1 day ago
- video
Geo Plus – Partner for dedicated survey vessels
At Geo Plus we know the challenges of our client and do everything in our power to reach the highest...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 1 day ago
- video
Seal for Life
Seal for Life Industries is bringing not only a presentation of its protection technology, but a tut...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 2 days ago
- video
Focus on Offshore Wind
The first session at the Offshore Energy 2020 event talked about offshore wind, but other offshore r...Posted: 2 days ago