DOF finds long-term jobs for platform supply trio

March 18, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has been awarded new contracts for three of its vessels in support of operations in the UK and Guyana.

DOF said on Thursday it has been awarded term contracts for three of its PSVs.

The first award, starting in April, is the charter of large modern PSV Skandi Gamma to Ithaca Energy for a period of two years firm, plus two one-year options.

The vessel owner noted that Skandi Gamma has been working in the UKCS since 2019.

Namely, the vessel has previously worked for an unnamed operator in the North Sea under a two-year contract awarded in early 2019.

Skandi Gamma is an LNG-powered PSV with NMD Standby Notation & Oilrec/NOFO Capabilities. The vessel has a multi-application cargo system where tank capacities are dependent on the configuration of tank modes and are maximized for each product.

The vessel is of an STX PSV 06 LNG design built in 2011.

In addition, the DOF Group has secured contracts for two large PSVs with an international contractor, to support pipehaul operations in Guyana in 2021 and 2022.

The 2021 campaign is expected to start in early 3Q, and the award secures a backlog of at least 150 days in 2021 and 270 days in 2022.

DOF said it has previously supported pipelay activities in Guyana with the same client and is pleased to continue operations in a growing offshore region.

The company has not revealed which vessels will be used for operations in Guyana.