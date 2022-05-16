DOF Group scores multiple AHTS and ROV deals with Petrobras

May 16, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras has awarded new long-term charter and service contracts to companies owned by the Norwegian DOF Group, Norskan Offshore and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil.

The contracts were awarded for four anchor handling tug and supply (AHTS) vessels and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The vessels, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense, currently operating for Petrobras and equipped with DOF Subsea’s work class ROVs, have been contracted for three years firm plus two years options with Petrobras.

AHTS vessel Skandi Paraty. Courtesy of DOF Group

According to DOF Subsea, the gross value of the contracts, scheduled to commence in Q4 2022, is approximately $260 million.

Commenting on the awards, Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea said: “I am very pleased for these awards securing utilisation for our personnel and our assets and adding important backlog to the group. It further strengthens our leading position in Brazil and confirms our long relationship with Petrobras.“

