Petrobras books another DOF AHTS vessel

May 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DOF-owned Norskan Offshore and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil have won service contracts with Petrobras for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Iguazu, including a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The contracts are set to commence in the fourth quarter of this year and have a duration of three years, plus options for two-year extensions.

According to DOF, the total contract value for the firm period is approximately $70 million.

Mons S. Aase, DOF CEO, said: “I am very pleased for these awards securing utilisation for our personnel and our assets and adding important backlog to the group. It further strengthens our leading position in Brazil and confirms our long relationship with Petrobras.”

Two months ago, DOF secured long-term charter and service contracts with Petrobras for four AHTS vessels and ROVs.

The vessels are Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense, equipped with DOF Subsea’s work class ROVs.

