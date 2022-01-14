DOF Subsea lands two new jobs

January 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based subsea and marine services provider DOF Subsea has secured more work for its construction support vessels (CSVs) Skandi Acergy and Skandi Constructor.

A “key renewables client” awarded Skandi Acergy with an extension of an ongoing subsea construction contract in the North Sea.

In direct continuation of the ongoing project, the vessel will be further utilized up to 169 vessel days.

The contract extension includes project management, engineering and a range of bespoke equipment and services tailored towards the renewables segment.

An integrated DOF Subsea team located in Aberdeen, Scotland, will deliver the project.

The Norwegian company also secured a new project in Trinidad and Tobago for Skandi Constructor.

Work will commence this month, with an estimated duration of approximately 40 days plus mobilization and demobilization.

The 120-meter long vessel is already in Trinidad following the completion of a light construction project.