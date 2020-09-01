DOF Subsea to support offshore decom project

September 1, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

DOF Subsea has won a marine operations turnkey contract in connection with a decommissioning project by Teekay Petrojarl Floating Production.

The award for the Oslo-listed firm covers project management, engineering, procurement and all offshore marine operations.

The offshore works specifically include preparatory works at the sites, including installation of a temporary mooring system, towing operations and recovery of risers and mooring systems.

To that end, DOF Subsea said it will utilise a variety of vessels from the Group fleet.

The company will deploy Skandi Acergy, Skandi Iceman, Skandi Hera in addition to third-party vessels to deliver the scope.

The project has already commenced and should wrap up within Q4 2020.

Mons S Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea, also said:

“DOF Subsea is pleased to be trusted with this multidisciplinary decommissioning scope by a repeat key client.

“This project will utilise the strength in our offering to the fullest with our decommissioning team parred with capable offshore vessels.

“DOF Subsea is continuously working to develop efficient solutions and to deliver as promised without compromise to safety.”

Last month the subsea services and vessels provider said it secured multiple new contracts in the Atlantic region.

The contract awards include work within survey, inspection, maintenance & repair and decommissioning.

The company will execute the work in Q3 and Q4 2020, totaling above 150 offshore vessel days.