Donsötank’s new hybrid electric tanker bunkered with LNG

January 28, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch marine fuel supplier Titan LNG has completed the LNG bunkering of MT Prospero — Donsötank’s new 22,000 dwt product and chemical tanker.

Photo: Titan LNG

“By using LNG as a marine fuel, Donsötank and other progressive shipowners and operators are helping reduce global shipping emissions and local emissions right now,” Titan LNG said.

“Since the infrastructure is the same, they also have the option to transition to bioLNG as production continues to ramp up and to hydrogen-based LNG as it’s developed,” it added.

The plug-in hybrid electric tanker was delivered to the Swedish shipping company in December 2021.

Built at Wuhu Shipyard in China, Prospero is the first of two identical tankers ordered by Donsötank in 2018. The tanker duo is built to ice class 1A, and features LNG propulsion by Wärtsilä.

The second unit from the batch, MT Pacifico, was launched in June 2021. It is slated for delivery in April 2022, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

The two units are equipped with shore connection systems for port operations and feature 1,000 kWh battery pack and several other advantages for flexible and stable transport.

The hulls of both ships have been designed by Swedish marine engineering firm FKAB. The FKAB F-Bow design is optimized to achieve maximum cargo intake and low fuel consumption.

The two plugin hybrid electrical tankers will be commercially managed by Navix Maritime Chartering.