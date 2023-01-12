DP World links up with Maersk to cut emissions at Jebel Ali Port

January 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dubai-based logistics heavyweight DP World has teamed up with Danish shipping major A.P. Moller-Maersk to improve operational efficiencies and collaborate on decarbonisation at Jebel Ali Port.

As disclosed, new processes will be implemented to speed up turnaround times at Jebel Ali Port, cut bunker fuel consumption and reduce emissions.

Credit: DP World

Maersk will deploy two of its solutions for customers moving their cargo through Jebel Ali — Maersk Accelerate, a fast-tracking service through priority cargo handling, and Maersk Flex Hub, a cargo storage solution.

These are alongside visibility tools, which will allow Maersk’s customers to benefit from real-time information relayed by DP World to plan their supply chains better and ultimately cut their carbon emissions.

“Jebel Ali’s success has been built on progressive collaboration with partners such as Maersk, enabling us to combine our operational efficiencies and expertise to ensure we deliver the best end-to-end solutions to our customers,” Shahab Al Jassmi, Vice President – Ports & Terminals, DP World UAE said.

“This collaboration lets us offer solutions to help a key customer and reliable partner like Maersk to achieve their own sustainability goals. It sits alongside our own commitment to cutting our global CO2 emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years, in part by terminal vehicle electrification, sourcing renewable energy and increasing low carbon fuel use.”

“In our journey as an integrated logistics provider, we look at every opportunity that can create value for our customers. DP World’s Jebel Ali Port has been a strategic partner to us for many years, and we have now extended our partnership with a clear focus on improving service delivery to our customers while reducing the carbon footprint through our operations together,” added Mads Skov-Hansen, Head of Ocean Customer Logistics, Maersk West & Central Asia.

In January 2022, DP World entered a strategic partnership with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent, not-for-profit organisation launched in 2020 to undertake intensive research and development to find practical ways to decarbonise the global maritime trade industry.

DP World has committed to becoming a carbon neutral enterprise by 2040 and net zero carbon enterprise by 2050.

In November last year, the company announced plans to invest up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years.

The reduction in carbon emissions represents a 20% cut from 2021 levels, through electrifying assets, investing in renewable power and exploring alternative fuels.