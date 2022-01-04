DP World starts $1 bln port construction in Senegal

January 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

DP World, Dubai-based port operator, and the government of Senegal have laid the first stone to mark the construction of the new Port of Ndayane, the largest single private investment in the country’s history.

Courtesy of DP World

To remind, in December 2020, DP World and the government of Senegal signed the concession agreement to build and operate a new port at Ndayane, about 50 kilometres from the existing Port of Dakar.

The infrastructure project, worth more than $1 billion, is regarded as DP World’s largest port investment in Africa. Also, it is said to reflect the growing partnerships between Dubai and African markets aimed at supporting development in the continent.

As disclosed, the port will be developed in two phases. In the first phase, a container terminal with 840 metres of quay and a new 5-kilometre marine channel will be designed to handle two 336-metre vessels simultaneously.

Expected to be capable of handling the largest container vessels in the world, it will increase container handling capacity by 1.2 million TEUs per year. DP World plans to invest $837 million in this phase.

In the second phase of the project, which will see a $290 million investment, an additional container quay of 410 metres will be developed.

Additionally, DP World’s plans also include the development of an economic/industrial zone next to the port and near the Blaise Diagne International Airport, creating integrated multimodal transportation, logistics and industrial hub.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “Today’s laying of the first stone not only marks the start of construction but also turning the vision of President Sall, into reality. As the leading enabler of global trade, we will bring all our expertise, technology and capability to this port project, the completion of which will support Senegal’s development over the next century. We thank President Sall, his government, and the Port Authority for the trust and confidence placed in us”.

Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, described the project as vital for economic development since the Port of Ndayane is expected to reinforce the country’s position as a major trade hub and gateway in West Africa.

“It will unlock significant economic opportunities for local businesses, create jobs, and increase Senegal’s attractiveness to foreign investors. We are pleased to extend our collaboration with DP World to this project, which has already delivered great results with the operation of the container terminal at the Port of Dakar”, Sall added.