Eco Marine Power unveils new sail device for ships

June 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese company Eco Marine Power has unveiled a new sail device that can be used as a modification for rigid sails or used as a stand-alone energy-saving device.

Eco Marine Power

As disclosed, this sail device known as a Sailet(patent pending) can increase the propulsive forces created by EMP’s patented EnergySail. Furthermore, it can be used as a stand-alone sail-assisted propulsion or energy saving device.

Additionally, it can be used as a modification to the EnergySail so that this will be better protected during cargo operations and during storms, the company noted.

Computational fluid dynamics based (CFD) studies have also shown the orientation of this device can be adjusted to alter the forces on a sail thereby acting as a form of load control, especially when linked to the computer-based automation & control system that EMP has developed with several strategic partners.

Credit: Eco Marine Power

“Our focus at Eco Marine Power has consistently been on developing innovative energy saving & renewable energy-based solutions for ships. The Sailet is an example of this and also our continued focus on R&D and our work to expand our portfolio of patented designs,” Greg Atkinson, President & Chief Technology Officer at Eco Marine Power commented.

The firm expects that the Sailet will be ready for sea trials early in 2024 plus it will be incorporated into EMP’s rigid sail & solar power solution Aquarius MRE which was granted Approval In Principle (AIP) by classification society ClassNK (Japan) in 2021.