Home Marine Energy Operational testing completed at Los Angeles wave energy pilot

Operational testing completed at Los Angeles wave energy pilot

August 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power has completed operational testing and lowered its floaters into the water for the first time at its U.S. pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles. The milestone marks the company’s entry into the operational phase of its U.S. activities.

According to Eco Wave Power, the step follows completion of installation works, which included mounting all floaters, connecting hydraulic pipes and supporting infrastructure, and placing the onshore energy conversion unit. A formal unveiling ceremony is scheduled for September 9, 2025, at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles.

“Seeing our floaters lowered into the water for the first time — and having it shared live on Good Morning America — is a moment of great pride, not only for Eco Wave Power but for the future of clean energy innovation,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. 

“This pilot station is a vital step in demonstrating how wave energy can be harnessed using existing marine infrastructure, while laying the groundwork for full-scale commercialization in the United States.”

The Los Angeles project is said to be designed as a demonstration facility to showcase Eco Wave Power’s patented onshore technology in U.S. marine conditions, support environmental monitoring and regulatory processes in collaboration with stakeholders such as the US Army Corps of Engineers, serve as an educational hub for industry partners, regulators and potential customers, and establish a foundation for future grid-connected commercial wave energy projects in the country.

Eco Wave Power worked with California-based companies on the development. All-Ways Metal, a woman-owned fabrication firm, manufactured the floaters, while C&S Welding, a Wilmington contractor, carried out installation works.

Earlier this month, Eco Wave Power completed full installation works for its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles. The scope included full installation of all wave energy floaters, connection of hydraulic pipes and supporting infrastructure, and placement of the energy conversion unit.

Eco Wave Power’s onshore system attaches floaters to existing marine structures. The vertical motion of waves drives hydraulic cylinders, sending fluid to a land-based conversion unit that generates electricity. 

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal to produce floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

Other projects in development include a MW-scale initiative in Portugal and pilot efforts in Taiwan and India, in collaboration with local I-Ke and Bharat Petroleum.

