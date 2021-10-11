ESL Shipping, Viking Line, partners to develop ship emissions reporting models

October 11, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish shipping company ESL Shipping, compatriot ferry operator Viking Line and development services provider Attracs have recently joined forces with Åbo Akademi University and PBI Research Institute in an effort to solve the most pressing obstacles for reducing emissions and improving transparency in the shipping industry.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: ESL Shipping

As explained, the aim of the project, called Driving Emissions Out of Shipping (DEOS), is to develop emissions reporting models.

The models would enable cargo owners to understand the emissions of their supply chain and select verified low emission transportation that gives them and actors in their supply chain a competitive advantage.

Magnus Gustafsson, Head of Research at the Laboratory of Industrial Management at Åbo Akademi University, underlines the pressing need for this project:

“Recent research has shown that consumers today are ready for, if not even demanding, sustainable products. By opting for low emission transportation and bringing emissions from shipping into the consumers’ awareness, cargo owners can support their customers in making better choices in their everyday life.”

DEOS has received financing from Business Finland, the Finnish government organization for innovation funding. The project is scheduled to last until spring 2022 and is currently sailing forward with full speed.

Pilot cases of emission reporting in the entire logistics chain are progressing and the dialogue with policymakers and cargo owners is active, according to ESL Shipping.

With 90% of Finnish exports and 80% of imports carried onboard ships, emissions from sea transport play an important role when cargo owners strive to reduce emissions of their supply chains. The alarming report from IPCC published in mid-August underlines the need for proactive actions in all sectors.

Additionally, emissions reporting in shipping has received increased attention after the EU Commission released its proposal for the new requirements on energy used on board ships.

This is one of several proposals that aim to make the EU ‘fit for 55’ and help deliver on the European Climate Law target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the EU by at least 55% by 2030, and enable climate neutrality by 2050.