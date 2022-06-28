European Energy to deliver green hydrogen for vessels in Port Esbjerg

June 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish renewables developer European Energy has signed a contract with Port Esbjerg to deliver green hydrogen which will be used in a fuel cell to generate fossil-free power for vessels in the port.

Under the contract, European Energy will start delivering green hydrogen to Port Esbjerg from the first half of 2023. The supply of green hydrogen will be produced at the company’s wind farm in Måde near Esbjerg.

According to Emil Vikjær-Andresen, Head of Power to X at European Energy, the company was selected as the first to deliver green hydrogen without subsidies to Port Esbjerg.

The port will use the green hydrogen to reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution particles by generating fossil-free power for vessels.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Port Esbjerg eyes 70 pct emission cuts by 2030 Posted: about 1 year ago

When producing green hydrogen, a large amount of heat is generated. Instead of letting this go to waste, the excess heat will be fed into the local district heating network in Esbjerg demonstrating how to combine the power, fuel, and heating sector in one and the same project, the Danish company explains.

“This project demonstrates sector coupling in practice and will give us invaluable knowledge of the day-to-day operations of a PtX-facility. This will be invaluable in our steps to further optimize the large number of projects we are developing”, said René Alcaraz Frederiksen, Head of Project Economics & Optimization, Power to X.

Esbjerg municipality recently approved the building of the new PtX-facility in Måde near Esbjerg. The power used to fuel the electrolysis process in the PtX-facility will primarily be from two test wind turbines in Esbjerg set up by European Energy.

Port Esbjerg’s CEO Dennis Jul Pedersen commented: “There is an increasing demand for renewable-based energy from vessels calling our port. This green hydrogen fuel cell technology will add an important capacity to our onshore power supply grid. Furthermore, this is a mobile unit enabling us to deploy the unit in any port section where needed.”

In the company-related news, European Energy recently contracted Howden, a provider of air and gas handling products, technologies and services, for the supply of a hydrogen compression solution that will deliver pure (green) hydrogen as feedstock to e-methanol production, fuelling the world’s first carbon-neutral boxship.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: