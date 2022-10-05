Ex-JDR CEO takes the helm at Geoquip Marine

October 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Offshore geotechnical data acquisition, analysis and reporting specialist Geoquip Marine has appointed ex-president and CEO of JDR Cable Systems Richard Turner as its new chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Stewart Higginson.

Stewart Higginson, former CEO, is moving to the role of executive chairperson, while the existing chairperson, Peter Østergaard Nielsen, will remain on the Geoquip Marine board as a non-executive Director.

“Geoquip Marine has experienced several years of impressive growth and in that time has established itself as a leader in offshore geotechnical data acquisition, which is a vital enabler in the construction of offshore wind developments,” Turner said.

“All of this has been achieved thanks to the collective efforts of the entire Geoquip team. I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity of joining them to sustain this and take it to even greater levels.”

Turner joins Geoquip Marine from British Engines, where he was also CEO. Prior to this, Turner served as president and CEO of JDR Cable Systems, before which he was vice president of Global Manufacturing at Technip Umbilical Systems.

The new Geoquip CEO has also served in a number of non-executive and advisory positions, including as part of the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) and as a member of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC).

“The board have unanimously taken the decision to appoint Richard into this role because of his proven track record in managing sustained growth in businesses in this sector and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us,” Higginson stated.

“I’m very proud of all that we have achieved in the last five years and Geoquip Marine remains a very ambitious business that is dedicated to maintaining its growth, but also to providing the very highest standards of service to our customers.”

