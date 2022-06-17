First of three sustainable shuttle tankers chartered by Petrobras arrives in Brazil

June 17, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Brazilian state-owned oil and gas giant Petrobras has welcomed the arrival of the first of three purpose-built, Suezmax second-generation dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tankers, which will carry out operations offshore Brazil. The other two are expected to join the energy player’s eco-type fleet by the end of 2022.

Petrobras revealed on Wednesday that the DPST Eagle Colatina has arrived in Brazil, reinforcing its fleet of sustainable ships for the support operations on oil platforms operated by this state-owned player. The vessel, built with eco-efficient technologies with a deadweight of 155 thousand tons, docked at the Port of Rio de Janeiro at the end of May.

Eagle Colatina; Source: Petrobras

Furthermore, the Eagle Colatina vessel is expected to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in maritime transport and reinforce Petrobras’ fleet at a strategic time for the company, adding operational safety, reliability and value to the firm’s offloading operations. The vessel is joining six other DPSTs which AET already operates for Petrobras.



Aside from the Eagle Colatina – built for Petrobras charter based on the agreement signed in February 2020 with AET and named in March 2022 – Petrobras will receive two more sustainable vessels for its fleet of support vessels – Eagle Cambe and Eagle Crato – which will be delivered by the end of this year. When it comes to Eagle Cambe, it is worth noting that AET took delivery of this vessel from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on 31 May 2022.

Petrobras further disclosed that it has been investing in the contracting of sustainable ships, known as eco-type, which already represent around 37 per cent of the fleet of ships contracted by the company. The Brazilian firm says that these vessels were built from 2015 onwards to comply with the energy efficiency improvement measures established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO/IMO), which aim to reduce fuel consumption and gas emissions in the atmosphere.

Rafael Noac, Executive Manager of Logistics at Petrobras, remarked: “Eco-type ships are used more and more frequently in our fleet and our teams have been looking for new options to reduce emissions, in addition to structuring charter models that stimulate the efficiency of vessels, as part of the company’s decarbonisation strategy.”

In addition, Petrobras says that this reaffirms its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent by 2030 and achieve the neutrality of these emissions in operations under its control. The company explained that the equipment and engines for these vessels were developed to help save energy while the design allows for the reduction in the vessel’s weight and resistance in the water.

Brazil’s state-owned firm pointed out that there was a reduction in average consumption of about 24 per cent of fuel per ton x mile, when compared to conventional vessels of the same class, according to a study carried out for the MR2 class of ships, capable of transporting an average of 50 thousand tons of oil derivatives.

Moreover, Petrobras further added that these vessels operate in cabotage operations, import, export and handle support operations on platforms in deep and ultra-deep waters off the Brazilian coast, carrying oil and derivatives such as diesel, gasoline and fuel oil.

“This is a global trend and other companies should adapt in the coming years. With the implementation of new regulations for the decarbonization of maritime transport by the IMO/IMO, scheduled to take place from 2023, all conventional vessels will have to carry out some type of technical modification to become more sustainable,” concluded Noac.

When it comes to Petrobras’ other recent activities, it is worth noting that the firm is actively pursuing the implementation of its divestment strategy to further optimise its portfolio, pursue growth opportunities and enhance capital allocation, while focusing on its Brazilian assets in deep and ultradeep waters.

To this end, Petrobras confirmed a few days ago that the divestment process of the maritime concession called Golfinho cluster is still in the binding phase, adding that BW Energy was invited to the negotiation stage.