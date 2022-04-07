First steel cut for Scandlines’ zero-emission hybrid ferry

April 7, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The first steel plates for Scandlines’ new zero-emission ferry were cut at the Cemre shipyard in Turkey on 4 April 2022.

Image Courtesy: Scandlines

“We have spent the last months getting agreements with subcontractors in place. Monday this week, the first piece of steel for our new ferry was cut and the project is now noticeably underway. Ahead lies an incredibly exciting process with several milestones,” Michael Guldmann Petersen, Scandlines’ COO, said.

The roll-on, roll-off passenger (RoPax) ferry was designed by LMG Marin AS, Norway, and is now under construction in Turkey. Once completed in 2024, the eco-friendly ferry, which was ordered in November last year, will operate on the Puttgarden (Germany) – Rødby (Denmark) route.

The 147.4-meter long vessel will have a capacity of 66 cargo units, equivalent to approximately 1,200 lane meters, and 140 passengers. The vessel will be able to carry trucks on both the upper and lower decks.

With a crossing time of one hour, the ferry will be emission-free. It can also be operated as a hybrid ferry like the current passenger ferries on the Scandlines routes between Germany and Denmark.

Norwegian technology company Kongsberg Maritime (KM) has been selected to supply a complete propulsion and control system package for the zero-emission vessel.

Battery energy storage system will be supplied by Swiss energy storage solutions company Leclanché.

What is more, maritime supplier Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has been contracted to deliver an onshore charging system for its berth in Rødby, Denmark for the newbuild.

