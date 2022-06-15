Floatel picks Kongsberg to digitalise its entire fleet

June 15, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian digital solutions provider Kongsberg Digital has been hired by an offshore accommodation provider, Floatel International, to handle the digitalisation of its fleet with the Vessel Insight cloud data infrastructure solution.

Kongsberg Digital revealed on Tuesday that Floatel, currently operating in the North Sea region, Australia, Gulf of Mexico and Brazil, will now benefit from its digital infrastructure Vessel Insight, which was launched in 2019.

Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President of Digital Ocean in Kongsberg Digital, remarked: “We are excited to be a part of Floatel International on their digital journey. They are experts in working under extreme conditions, and we are proud they have chosen us to support them in reducing emissions and proving optimal operations through digitalisation.”

The digital solutions provider explained that Floatel’s fleet consists of five semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessels and the company is systematically working to reduce its emissions and optimize its operations. According to Kongsberg, the Vessel Insight software solution is supposed to help the accommodation provider to gain better control and smarter solutions through digitalisation.

To this end, the Vessel Insight platform – which captures and aggregates quality data providing a vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure with APIs, vessel-specific dashboards and data analysis tools, enabling access to fleet overview – will be deployed on all of Floatel’s operational rigs, Kongsberg elaborated within its statement.

Alexander Östberg, Technical Manager at Floatel International, commented: “One of our main focus areas is data-driven decarbonisation. We hope to get the most out of apps such as Maress and will hopefully get better use of our fuel management data. With the Vessel Insight infrastructure and the Kognifai ecosystem, we have all our digital solutions in the same place and greater opportunities for further digitalisation.”

Kongsberg Digital has won several contracts recently. In May 2022, the firm inked a fleet agreement with an unnamed client to provide its Vessel Insight to over 100 vessels in what is described as another major step towards the digitalisation of the shipping industry.

Related Article Posted: 5 days ago Kongsberg Digital to digitalise nearly 500 MSC vessels Posted: 5 days ago

This month proved to be even more lucrative for the Norwegian firm as it announced a deal with Swiss MSC, which will enable it to digitalise MSC’s entire fleet consisting of approximately 500 vessels with Vessel Insight.

Floatel has also secured more work recently following an extension with Equinor for a unit operating offshore Brazil, which will later on move to the Gulf of Mexico to work for Chevron.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference