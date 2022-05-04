Kongsberg to digitalise more than 100 vessels under new deal

May 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Software solutions provider Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed a fleet agreement with an unnamed client to provide its vessel-to-cloud infrastructure Vessel Insight to over 100 vessels in what is described as another major step towards the digitalisation of the shipping industry.

Illustration. Coutesy of Kongsberg Digital

KDI did not reveal details about the client but did say that the contract was signed with a large industrial shipowner in the tanker segment.

According to Hege Skryseth, president of Kongsberg Digital, this is an example of digitalisation as an important step on the journey towards greener, safer and more efficient ship operations.

Vessel Insight is a SaaS-based vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure solution that provides access to fleet overview, vessel-specific dashboards and data analysis tools.

The developer states that one of the main goals of Vessel Insight is to drive sustainability in the shipping industry by providing actionable insight from analysis of operational vessel data.

The consistent and standardised way of collecting data through Vessel Insight is said to enable quality reporting, empower transparency, and allows for in-depth analysis to optimise vessel and fleet performance.

At the end of 2021, KDI’s solution was selected by transhipment company Rocktree to digitalise Supramax bulk carrier, RT Leo.

Marine transportation services provider Olympic Subsea, U.S.-based Dorian LPG, and Norwegian Island Offshore also utilise the Vessel Insight solution across their fleets.

