Fugro hired for subsea inspection of Neptune’s Cygnus field

July 21, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

E&P company Neptune Energy has selected Fugro for subsea inspection of its Cygnus field in the UK’s southern North Sea.

Fugro will be in charge of deploying its survey technology to inspect the subsea infrastructure, including pipelines and structures.

In addition, the company will perform survey activities in advance of future drilling campaigns on the Cygnus field.

Instead of traditional offshore data processing, Fugro’s Remote Operations Centre (ROC) in Aberdeen will process data onshore, which is expected to reduce time and costs.

Daniel Jones, Fugro’s director of IRM Services for Europe and Africa, said: “Fugro is delighted to again be working with Neptune Energy in support of their subsea integrity management. By using our ROC in Aberdeen, we can complete these scopes from onshore while maintaining our high standards of data collection”.

This is the second subsea inspection contract for Fugro at the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas platform. A year ago, Fugro was hired for subsea inspection of pipelines and umbilicals, spools and communication cables, and standard structural surveys of the gas platform jackets.

“It is crucially important to ensure the integrity and maintenance of subsea infrastructure and we are pleased to be awarding this contract to Fugro to help us achieve the highest standards of inspection”, said Alexandra Thomas, Neptune’s managing director for the UK.

The Cygnus field is a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing approximately 6 per cent of UK domestic gas demand.

Recently, Neptune revealed plans to partner with Spirit Energy on the development of the Pegasus West gas discovery in the UK Southern North Sea. As a result, the Cygnus gas field platform will become the host platform for the Pegasus development.