Fugro kicks off site survey on Vattenfall’s Norfolk twins

Fugro has begun a four-month marine site survey at Vattenfall’s two offshore wind developments in the UK.

The results will feed into the ground model for the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas wind farms.

The developments will have a total installed capacity of 3.6 GW, enough to power more than 3.9 million homes.

The campaign will see geotechnical drill ship Fugro Scout performing surveys and sampling.

To that end, Fugro will use its proprietary SEACALF Mk V DeepDrive cone penetration testing system at both sites.

Fugro will perform testing both in situ and at its soils laboratories in Wallingford, UK, and Nootdorp in the Netherlands.

The site characterisation work covers two projects

The first should help Vattenfall optimise the wind turbine foundation engineering design.

The second will assist Vattenfall in selecting the most efficient cable route from the onshore substation to the turbines.

Rob Anderson, project director of Vattenfall UK’s Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas projects, said:

“The Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas projects are huge and complicated infrastructure projects requiring long-term planning and support from specialist service providers during their development and beyond.

“We are pleased to partner with Fugro on these important site investigation projects, who we can rely on to provide the necessary geo-data for the next phase of engineering and procurement.”

John ten Hoope, Fugro’s marine site characterisation director for Europe and Africa, also said:

“We have been a trusted partner of Vattenfall in Europe for many years.

“These latest offshore wind contracts have further strengthened our working relationship, which is based not only on Fugro consistently delivering technical excellence but also on shared company values to create a safe and liveable world.”