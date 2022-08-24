Fugro’s new ultra ultra high resolution seismic system passes offshore tests

August 24, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has completed a series of trials and testing configurations for its new ultra ultra high resolution (UUHR) seismic system off the coast of the Netherlands.

The SeisWind 3D system is designed to offer an efficient data acquisition footprint with the highest resolution to enable detailed ground modeling and interpretation of near-surface geology for the safe development of offshore projects, Fugro said.

It is said to improve project development schedules, lower HSSE risk for offshore crew by reducing operational exposure hours, and mitigate potential project risks.

Related Article Posted: 6 days ago Fugro, OICL look into standardised offshore control system for safe remote ops Posted: 6 days ago

According to Fugro, SeisWind 3D is an evolution of its UUHR seismic service that consists of eight solid custom specification digital streamers, with proprietary sources and decimetre accuracy in-sea positioning systems.

Data is processed by in-house experts, using the latest Fugro developments in UUHR seismic imaging, for the creation of detailed ground models for offshore asset installation planning.

“I am very excited to announce the successful delivery of our SeisWind 3D UUHR system that will offer our clients an efficient acquisition method whilst respecting fundamental geophysical principles to enable our in-house data delivery teams to provide the highest quality data,” said Blair McGunnigle, Fugro’s Seismic Data Acquisition product owner.

“Understanding near surface geology and derisking shallow hazards is critical as we continue to support the safe development of complex offshore projects.”

Related Article Posted: 29 days ago Fugro’s revenue strong despite inflationary and supply chain pressures Posted: 29 days ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: