Fujian and Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry win deal for 41,000 dwt tanker quartet

November 6, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry have secured an order for the construction of four 41,000 dwt oil and chemical tankers from an undisclosed European shipowner.

Image credit: Mawei Shipyard

Mawei Shipbuilding said that the construction has come into effect and that the construction is set to start at Xiamen Shipbuilding Heavy Industry.

Each 41,000 dwt oil/chemical tanker boasts a length of approximately 199.00 meters, a molded width of 32.20 meters, and a molded depth of 16.6 meters.

As disclosed, the vessel design complies with the latest environmental requirements of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) regulations.

The shipyard said that the order comes amid a significant uptick in demand for tankers which started to emerge in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The announcement is being made on the back of Fuzhou Mawei shipyard’s delivery of Spliethoff’s two DP2 multipurpose vessels.

The DP2 B-type newbuilds prioritize fuel efficiency, complemented by propulsion and power generation systems boasting scrubbers and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems.

China’s shipbuilder Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding is also building an LNG-powered roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) for COSCO Shipping. The 200-metre vessel, to be classed by ABS, will feature a dual-fuel main engine, single bow thruster, and electric RoRo system.