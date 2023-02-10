Fujian Mawei starts construction on COSCO Shipping’s LNG-fueled RoRo ship

February 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

China’s shipbuilder Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding has held a steel-cutting ceremony for the first roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) that is being built for COSCO Shipping.

As informed, the ceremony, which marked the beginning of the construction of the 7,500-cbm ship, was held at the company’s yard on 9 February.

Credit: Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding

The total length of the ship will be 199.9 meters, the molded width is 38 meters, the molded depth is 14.8 meters, the design draft is 8.65 meters, and the maximum draft is 10 meters. The ship’s propulsion system is designed as a single engine and single propeller, using LNG dual-fuel main engine, single bow thruster, and electric RoRo system.

The cargo deck is equipped with 13 vehicle decks. It will be used for ships of various types, including heavy trucks carrying packaged dangerous goods, and it can transport new energy vehicles fueled by hydrogen and natural gas. The car carrier will be classified by classification society ABS.

Driven by the green agenda of the whole automobile industry, fleet renewal of car carriers has become the focus of current and future fleet development in China.

In December last year, COSCO Shipping, through its joint venture Guangzhou Yuanhai Car Carrier Transportation, placed an order for six 7,500 CEU dual-fuel LNG car carriers.

The vessels will be built by Fujian Shipbuilding’s Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry and Mawei Shipyard, with delivery scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

The latest order comes on the back of a contract for 15 LNG-fuelled Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC) inked at the end of November 2022. The vessels range in size from 7,000 to 8,600 CEU and are scheduled to start delivery in the second half of 2024.