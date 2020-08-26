GC Rieber delivers Polar King to new owner
GC Rieber Shipping has delivered IMR vessel Polar King to the new owner.
The company entered into the sale agreement for the vessel last week.
GC Rieber did not reveal the name of the buyer.
The Polar King is a multipurpose subsea vessel specially capable of execution operations under severe weather conditions.
The vessel provides offshore construction services, including cable lay support and trenching.
It is also suitable for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) operations.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 days ago
GC Rieber enters Polar King sale agreement
GC Rieber Shipping has entered into an agreement to sell the construction support vessel (CSV) Polar...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Nexans extends Polar King charter
GC Rieber Shipping has agreed with Nexans to extend the charter of the construction support vessel (...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
GC Rieber takes impairment dive
GC Rieber Shipping has seen its quarterly loss widened on Subsea & Renewables fleet impairment a...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 8 months ago
CSV Polar King Stays with Nexans Until Summer 2020
Nexans Skagerrak, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexans Norway, has declared a charter extension for t...Posted: 8 months ago