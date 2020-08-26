GC Rieber delivers Polar King to new owner

August 26, 2020, by Anela Dokso

GC Rieber Shipping has delivered IMR vessel Polar King to the new owner.

The company entered into the sale agreement for the vessel last week.

GC Rieber did not reveal the name of the buyer.

The Polar King is a multipurpose subsea vessel specially capable of execution operations under severe weather conditions.

The vessel provides offshore construction services, including cable lay support and trenching.

It is also suitable for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) operations.