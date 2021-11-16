Grieg Edge picks LMG Marin to design green ammonia tanker

November 16, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Naval architect company LMG Marin has secured a contract with Grieg Star Group’s innovation hub Grieg Edge to design one of the world’s first green ammonia fueled tankers.

As informed, the companies will spend the next months developing different conceptual ideas for MS Green Ammonia before they settle on a chosen concept design.

The concept design is expected to be finalised by the first half of 2022 with the aim of getting an Approval in Principle (AiP) from a class society by the end of the first half of 2022.

To remind, Grieg Edge and Finnish manufacturer Wärtsilä plan to launch one of the world’s first green ammonia fueled green ammonia tankers in 2024.

MS Green Ammonia will distribute green ammonia from the planned factory in Berlevåg to various locations and end-users along the coast, the partners informed at the time.

The project development got partial funding from the Norwegian funding scheme Pilot-E in December 2020.

“LMG Marin is honoured to be selected by Grieg Edge to provide design services for MS Ammonia. We appreciate working with ambitious clients such as Grieg Edge that are pushing new green technologies to realization. Green ammonia is indeed a promising energy carrier for marine transport and we will do our utmost to see MS Green Ammonia on the water in 2024”, said Torbjørn Bringedal, managing director of LMG Marin.

Said to be the first big venture of Grieg Edge, the project is a result of a Nordic industrial collaboration group initiated by Zero Emission Energy Distribution at Sea (ZEEds).

As for LMG Marine, the naval architect also designed “the world’s first liquid hydrogen-powered ferry” MF Hydra, which is expected to reduce its annual carbon emissions by up to 95%.