Grow Maritime launches on World Maritime Day

September 29, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

On this year’s World Maritime Day, Cyprus-based sustainability advisor Grow Sustainability Consulting, in partnership with Greek shipping expert Alpha Marine Consulting, has launched Grow Maritime, a company offering sustainability consulting services to organisations operating in the shipping sector.

As informed, Grow Maritime‘s mission is to assist shipping companies in improving their performance through the development and implementation of impactful Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies.

As a subsidiary of Grow Sustainability Consulting, Grow Maritime will be helping maritime companies add value to the organisation itself but also to the planet and society at large.

This World Maritime Day’s key question comes as maritime organizations face ever-increasing pressure from charterers, employees, regulatory bodies, shareholders and other relevant stakeholders to be sustainable and responsible. Grow Maritime aims to answer World Maritime Day’s question of how greener shipping can be achieved.

Grow Maritime helps shipping companies address their ESG challenges including climate change, seafarer welfare and geopolitical instability. The company’s vision is to sustainably shape the future of the sector by assisting companies to become resilient to future challenges through a wide spectrum of sustainability services from the development of an ESG strategy to the measurement and comprehensive reporting of ESG performance.

Using its proprietary tool to analyze and rate an organisation’s sustainable practices, Grow Maritime is able to assess sustainability readiness, identify gaps as well as opportunities, and develop appropriate responses to key challenges.

“We have the sustainability skills and experience to guide a company towards a more sustainable future,” Labros Digonis, Grow Maritime’s Managing Director, said.

Just as important as implementing a robust sustainability strategy is the ability to share the journey with stakeholders and involve them accordingly. Grow Maritime can help clients define the key performance indicators that will ensure that performance can be measured and used to communicate successes while simultaneously informing areas for future priority.

“By combining a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sustainable development with a deep understanding of the shipping and maritime sector we are able to provide a unique service that can bring ESG goals to fruition. Working with companies committed to a sustainable future, we will be able to make a significant impact on maritime’s green journey,” Digonis concluded.