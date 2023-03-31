H2Carrier and Trelleborg to work on ship-to-ship ammonia transfer solutions

March 31, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Norway’s H2Carrier and Sweden’s Trelleborg Gas Transfer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on ship-to-ship ammonia transfer solutions.

Courtesy of H2Carrier

The two companies will collaborate in developing a safe, reliable, and efficient solution for side-by-side offloading of ammonia when operating the P2XFloater™ on sheltered near-shore projects.

H2Carrier said the scope will be based on Trelleborg’s KLAW LNG technology, which is already supporting a wide range of LNG operations globally and has been upgraded to operate with liquid ammonia.

It explained that this KLAW LNG solution enables the P2XFloater™ to be used as an ammonia export terminal for the green ammonia produced and stored onboard the P2XFloater™, thus minimising the need for onshore infrastructure.

For P2XFloater™ operations in a true offshore environment, H2Carrier said that the companies foresee transfer solutions such as tandem offloading.

“We are looking forward to cooperating with Trelleborg and potentially to the first ship-to-ship transfer of liquid green ammonia,” H2Carrier stated.

To note, H2Carrier’s innovative P2XFloater™ design enables off-grid production and thus enables remote renewable energy resources to be realised through the production and storing of hydrogen and green ammonia with further transportation to the consumer markets.

H2Carrier is a part of various ammonia projects. In January this year, the company entered two significant partnerships, the first one with Greenland-based company Anori with the purpose of developing the first commercial offshore wind farm in Greenland as part of a project to produce and export green ammonia, and the second with Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for cooperation in developing floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications.