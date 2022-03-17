Helix and Trident agree on contract extension for decommissioning services

March 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Energy Solution has secured a one-year contract extension with Trident Energy for field decommissioning services offshore Brazil.

The project, located in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence late this year for a period of two years with multiple options to extend.

Helix will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel, either Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10k intervention riser system, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with its Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

The Siem Helix 1 charter was extended into the first quarter 2025 and the Siem Helix 2 charter was extended into the first quarter 2027.

“We are pleased that Trident Energy has extended this major field decommissioning contract. This is another indication of an improving market for our global well intervention services and aligns well with our recent charter extensions of the Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Helix Energy Solutions announced it had won the long-term field decommissioning contract with Trident Energy in mid-February.

Trident Energy entered the Brazilian market in the summer of 2020 when it acquired the Pampo and Enchova clusters from state-owned oil company Petrobras.

The clusters include ten fields – Enchova, Enchova Oeste, Marimbá, Piraúna, Bicudo, Bonito, Pampo, Trilha, Linguado, and Badejo – located in the shallow part of the Campos Basin. They were initially developed by Petrobras in the 1980s.