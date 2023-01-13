Helix Robotics charters Glomar vessel for three years

January 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Robotics Solutions has entered into a three-year charter agreement for the DP2 offshore support vessel Glomar Wave for work in the renewables and oil and gas sectors.

Source: Helix Robotics Solutions

The 66.4-meter multi-role vessel can be configured with one or two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and Helix’s new custom-built IROV boulder and debris clearance tool.

Glomar Wave, equipped with a 25Te crane, is expected to operate across energy sectors supporting the company’s new and existing clients in a variety of roles.

The three-year charter agreement also includes two years of options.

“The addition of this long-term charter vessel fitted with Helix’s assets expands the company’s capabilities to be better positioned to support its clients in developing and maintaining offshore assets across multiple energy sectors,” Helix Robotics Solutions said.

Glomar Wave can perform site clearance, including UXO identification and disposal/boulder removal, subsea ROV asset inspection and pipeline/cable surveys, as well as site surveys.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Helix Robotics invests in three new subsea tools Posted: about 1 month ago

Helix Robotics Solutions recently expanded its subsea equipment capacities with the purchase of three additional subsea tools for trenching and boulder clearance ploughing operations.