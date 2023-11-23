Hellenic Cables hired for high-voltage interconnection project fortifying Sweden-Denmark energy ties

November 23, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Greece’s cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables, part of Cenergy Holdings, has tucked under its belt a new contract with Energinet, the Danish national transmission system operator (TSO), which will enable it to deliver high-voltage cables for an electrical interconnection project, aimed at reinforcing and strengthening cross-border energy connectivity and bonds between Sweden and Denmark.

Illustration; Source: Hellenic Cables

Under the terms of the deal, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the supply of the cable system, the supervision of installation and testing, and the jointing and termination works of a 400 kV interconnection between Denmark and Sweden. The Greek player will design, manufacture, and deliver 30 km of submarine and 12 km of underground 400 kV single-core cables.

Konstantinos Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, commented: “In 2017, Hellenic Cables achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of the Oresund 132 kV interconnection, a project that seamlessly linked Sweden and Denmark through the deployment of high-voltage submarine and land cables.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Energinet as we endeavor to connect Sweden and Denmark once again through high-voltage cables. This collaboration reaffirms the trust of our customers in our advanced cable solutions and our commitment to fostering efficient and sustainable energy connectivity between nations.”

Furthermore, the contract with the Danish TSO entails the production of extra-high-voltage 400 kV AC single-core submarine cables and 400 kV AC single-core underground cables, which will be produced at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Greece. Hellenic Cables explains that the submarine cables will be produced at its manufacturing facility in Corinth while the underground cables will be done at the firm’s specialized land cable factory in Thiva. With production slated to start in 2023, the delivery of the cables is expected in the first half of 2024.

Daniel Johan Brøndum, Senior Project Manager for Cables, Energinet, remarked: “We are pleased to have signed this cable contract and that production has already started. We look forward to good cooperation on the project, which is a very important milestone for the security of electric power supply in Zealand.”

Moreover, Energinet owns and operates the four Øresund connections, in cooperation with Swedish Kraftnät, connecting Zealand and southern Sweden in the form of two 400 kV interconnections and two 132 kV interconnections. According to Hellenic Cables, the Øresund links contribute to maintaining a high security of electric power supply, especially for Zealand.

While highlighting the importance of the project and this deal, the Greek player said: “This marks a significant step towards strengthening energy networks through the supply, installation, testing, and termination of a cutting-edge 400 kV interconnection cable system.”

Hellenic Cables has secured several new contracts recently, including the one with Seaway7 last month for the supply of inter-array cables for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.