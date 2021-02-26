HMM’s smart 16,000 TEU class newbuilds set to enter into service

February 26, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korea’s national flagship carrier HMM expects the first of eight 16,000 TEU-class newbuilding containerships to enter into service in March.

The series was ordered back in 2018 from compatriot Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

The boxships have been assigned with the smart ship notation as they integrate a number of next-generation, environmental technologies.

The ships are connected with the HMM’s Fleet Control Center in Busan to effectively monitor and manage their status.

The Fleet Control Centre provides an integrated platform for vessel-to-shore data and increased connectivity. It monitors vessel performance, location, fuel consumption, weather and cargo information in real-time.

It also offers an option of a remote control system for a wide range of vessel operations such as inspection and repair works on the machinery on ships.

HMM said that the ships have an improved energy efficiency enabling them to cut their carbon footprints by up to 52% percents compared to their predecessors.

The company expects to take delivery of all eight newbuilds in the first half of the year.

“The acquisition is expected to enable HMM to form an enhanced cost structure with lower fixed costs and secure greater operational efficiency,” HMM said announcing its results for 2020.

The shipping company reported an operating profit of $831.1 million in 2020, against a loss of $254 million in 2019. The result recorded in 2020 represents HMM’s highest ever operating profit.

The eight new vessels will be deployed on the Asia – US East Coast route from the second quarter of 2021.

The newbuilds are part of of the company’s major fleet overhaul which included an order for 20 containerships. The remaining twelve 24,000 TEU ships have already been delivered to the company, and have all been fully filled on their first voyages.

The Seoul-based shipping company operates a global fleet of over 100 vessels.