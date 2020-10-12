Høglund Marine acquires two-thirds stake in Vindskip

October 12, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Norway-based marine technology provider Høglund Marine Solutions has taken a two-thirds stake in Vindskip AS, a company developing a wind and LNG-powered vessel concept.

Børge Nogva, President of Høglund, has also become chairman of the board at Vindskip AS.

Vindskip — which translates to wind ship in English — is a vessel design project for a car/truck carrier that combines wind and gas power to achieve the lowest possible emissions in its market segment.

Image Courtesy: Vindskip AS

With a majority share in Vindskip AS, Høglund said it will bring its experience and expertise from providing LNG and automation solutions to the Vindskip project. Alongside co-owners and fellow Norwegian electric propulsion provider, STADT AS, Høglund will supply LNG fuel system, power management and automation technology, according to the company.

Specifically, the Vindskip design uses the shape of the hull to act like a sail, harnessing the wind to generate traction and provide auxiliary propulsion, while also reducing aerodynamic drag by up to 75% compared to traditional vessel design.

The vessel will incorporate a weather routing module (WRM) that will calculate and recommend the most appropriate route for the vessel to take to harness the full potential of available wind conditions, optimising for fuel economy while meeting ETA.

As well as using wind, the vessel concept will also be powered by a flexible hybrid electric-LNG propulsion system, which could use bio gas (LBG) to further reduce GHG emissions. Dynamic engine management will optimise engine output to minimise excess fuel burn according to wind conditions and maintain constant speed, Høglund added.

It is estimated that the Vindskip design will emit 63% less CO2 and 96% less NOx than similar capacity car-carrying vessels currently in service. As the market for low-emission and electric road vehicles expands, the car carrying sector will need to reflect the manufacturers increasing focus on environmental sustainability.

“With the pressure on shipping to reduce GHG emissions increasing, it is more important than ever to demonstrate how innovative we can be in meeting this critical environmental challenge. I’m delighted that Høglund’s role in the development of the Vindskip concept has increased… Wind-assisted propulsion has great potential – but it needs careful integration of hardware and software to realise,” Børge Nogva, President of Høglund Marine Solutions and Chairman of Vindskip AS, commented.

“The Vindskip design concept represents one of the boldest steps in vessel design in a generation as well as a significant engineering challenge. By successful development of the project through collaboration, we will help the car-carrying sector lead the way in reflecting the efforts other industries are making in building low-emissions designs for a greener future by using the Lean Propulsion as a vital part of the Vindskip propulsion arrangement,” Hallvard Slettevoll, CEO of STADT AS and joint owners of Vindskip AS, said.