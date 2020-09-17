Huangpu Wenchong, TS Lines ink deal for up to 4 feeders
Taiwanese shipping line TS Line has placed an order for up to four 1,900 TEU containerships at Huangpu Wenchong, a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Corporation.
The feeder order comprises of 2 firm and 2 optional units. The ships are estimated to be worth around $22.8 million each.
The customized design adopts a straight bow design with low wave resistance and increased linearity.
The design optimization has enabled the vessels to consume much less fuel at the same speed than their predecessors while allowing them to carry more boxes.
The feeder newbuilds will be equipped with open-loop scrubbers to meet the IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap.
CSSC said the ship will be compliant with the Phase 3 of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), a key component of the IMO’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,
Once delivered in 2022, the feeders will be deployed on routes in Southeast Asia.
