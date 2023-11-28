Hudong-Zhonghua delivers scrubber-fitted ONE Fantastic

November 28, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has handed over a new 15,500 TEU containership to Seaspan Corporation, a ship manager and owner located in Hong Kong and the Marshall Islands.

Hudong-Zhonghua

The scrubber-fitted New Panamax boxship, ONE Fantastic, was delivered to its owner during a ceremony held on November 27, 2023.

Flying the Hong Kong flag, the newbuilding has a length of 366 meters, a width of 51 meters and a service speed of 22 knots. Valued at $115 million, ONE Fantastic was ordered by Seaspan as part of an en-block transaction in 2021, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

As its very name suggests, it will be chartered out to Singapore-based shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) which, in related news, ordered twelve new methanol dual-fuel containerships this month.

The boxship is equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) and a nitrogen removal device — selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, placing it in the ranks of conventional power containerships with the best environmental performance in the world, according to the shipbuilder.

Moreover, ONE Fantastic boasts an optimized hull shape, a large-diameter propeller that cuts fuel consumption and thus aids in emission reduction as well as an energy-saving duct.

During the construction process, Hudong-Zhonghua implemented several digital construction methods, increasing the efficiency by 20%.

Earlier this year, Hudong–Zhonghua launched the 15,500 TEU Maersk Charleston, ONE Fantastic’s sister vessel ordered as part of the abovementioned en-block deal.