Hudong-Zhonghua lays keel for CSSC Shipping’s 4th LNG carrier

November 23, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has held a keel laying ceremony for a new liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier being built for CSSC Shipping.

As disclosed, the keel-laying ceremony took place on 22 November. The ship is the fourth 174,000 cbm LNG carrier built by the company for CSSC Shipping.

Credit: Hudong-Zhonghua

The LNG carrier belongs to the company’s LNG ship type of the X-DF series. These vessels are propelled by dual-fuel low-speed diesel engines and equipped with advanced environmental protection devices, the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) devices.

The ship has a total length of 295 meters, a molded width is 45 meters, and a molded depth is 26.25 meters.

Furthermore, it is designed to meet the most stringent emission standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the IMO TIER III environmental protection requirements.

Last month, the Chinese shipyard held a naming and delivery ceremony for the first of three LNG carriers it is building for compatriot COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The delivery ceremony took place at Changxing No. 0 Base Terminal on 25 October. The 174,000 cbm vessel was named Shaolin.