Hudong-Zhonghua hands over 1st LNG carrier to COSCO and CNPC
China’s shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has held a naming and delivery ceremony for the first of three LNG carriers the company is building for compatriot COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).
The delivery ceremony took place at Changxing No. 0 Base Terminal on 25 October. The 174,000 cbm vessel was named Shaolin.
The LNG carrier was independently developed and designed by the company for the the PCI project. It measures a total length of 295 meters, a width of 45 meters, a depth of 26.25 meters, and is able to travel at a speed of 19.5 knots.
The ship features the latest generation dual-fuel low-speed propulsion power system and is equipped with advanced environmental protection solutions.
In August this year, the vessel completed its five-day trial voyage.
The Chinese shipbuilder held keel-laying ceremonies for the first and second LNG carriers in June and September 2021, respectively.
To remind, COSCO and CNPC placed an initial order for three LNG carriers at Hudong – Zhonghua back in 2020. In June 2021, CNPC ordered three more 174,000 cbm carriers at the same shipyard.
At the end of 2021, Hudong – Zhonghua received another order for three LNG carriers from COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. The vessels are slated for delivery in September 2024, December 2024, and March 2025.