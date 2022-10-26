Hudong-Zhonghua hands over 1st LNG carrier to COSCO and CNPC

October 26, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

China’s shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has held a naming and delivery ceremony for the first of three LNG carriers the company is building for compatriot COSCO Shipping Lines and energy firm China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Credit: Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The delivery ceremony took place at Changxing No. 0 Base Terminal on 25 October. The 174,000 cbm vessel was named Shaolin.

The LNG carrier was independently developed and designed by the company for the the PCI project. It measures a total length of 295 meters, a width of 45 meters, a depth of 26.25 meters, and is able to travel at a speed of 19.5 knots.

The ship features the latest generation dual-fuel low-speed propulsion power system and is equipped with advanced environmental protection solutions.

In August this year, the vessel completed its five-day trial voyage.

The Chinese shipbuilder held keel-laying ceremonies for the first and second LNG carriers in June and September 2021, respectively.

To remind, COSCO and CNPC placed an initial order for three LNG carriers at Hudong – Zhonghua back in 2020. In June 2021, CNPC ordered three more 174,000 cbm carriers at the same shipyard.

At the end of 2021, Hudong – Zhonghua received another order for three LNG carriers from COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. The vessels are slated for delivery in September 2024, December 2024, and March 2025.