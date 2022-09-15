Hyundai Samho bags LNG-powered PCTC pair

September 15, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, a subsidiary of Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., has won an order for the construction of two LNG dual-fuel pure car truck carriers (PCTC).

The order is worth KRW 331 billion ( approximately $ 237 million) and it has been placed by an unnamed player from the Middle East, according to a stock exchange filing.

The 8,000 car capacity ships are slated for delivery by September 2025.

Hyundai Samho has been a pioneer when it comes to the construction of LNG-powered vessels, breaking ground with the delivery of the world’s first ultra large LNG-powered containership CMA CGM Tenere in 2020 followed by the delivery of the world’s first LNG-powered bulk carriers HL Eco and HL Green.

KSOE has exceeded its yearly target of $17.44 billion having clocked up orders worth $19.97 billion, the equivalent of 168 ships, data from Yonhap shows.

Orders have been predominantly driven by the LNG carrier sector, with a lion’s share of those orders intended for the Qatar project. KSOE’s subsidiary Hyundai Heavy Industries will build seven 174,000 cbm vessels for QatarEnergy.

Once delivered in 2025 and 2026, the LNG carriers will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) system and air lubrication system, which will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.