In focus: How international are decarbonization efforts?

In Europe, we have been seeing an increasing amount of climate change evidence that makes us reconsider our outfit choices every day and if (not) bringing an umbrella was the right thing. A not-so-snowy winter, no nice spring weather, a lot of summer rain in Southeastern and Central Europe, but very dry in the North Sea countries - Denmark had two weeks without rain for the first time in 17 years - we wonder whether we are doing enough and how global are decarbonization efforts.