Back to overview
Home Alternative Fuels In focus: Increase in fossil fuel production threatens global climate goals
Premium

In focus: Increase in fossil fuel production threatens global climate goals

November 10, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Despite all the efforts exerted by the governments and companies around the world to reduce carbon emissions and reach ambitious net-zero targets, the new  2023 Production Gap Report shows that global coal, oil and gas productions are still increasing while planned reductions are nowhere near enough to avoid the worst effects of the climate change.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles