Premium
In focus: Major renewable energy, clean fuel updates from the Nordic region
Major energy transition-related updates came from Nordic countries this week. An energy island for large-scale green hydrogen and offshore wind production has been proposed in Åland (Finland). Denmark has just selected winners of its first Power-to-X tender. The first containership to be powered by pure ammonia as fuel is scheduled to enter service in Norway in 2026. And this is just to name a few.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...